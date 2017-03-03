Julie Kent Has New York-Sized Ambitio...

Julie Kent Has New York-Sized Ambitions for the Washington Ballet

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Washingtonian.com

The cornflower-blue hooped tutu is from her American Ballet Theatre closet, when Julie Kent danced Medora in Le Corsaire. The wispy, ivory tutu belongs to a forest spirit of Les Sylphides .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Biden family incest! 10 min Political Atheist 19
News Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres... 17 min Stepped On Dik 193
Breaking! Trump just invited Russian.... 1 hr Political Atheist 1
Chuck Schumer lays down the gauntlet, coward wi... 2 hr Political Atheist 2
Now Nancy Pelosi caught in Russian deal!! 2 hr Political Atheist 1
Jeff Sessions lied under oath, what would Jeff ... 2 hr Political Atheist 25
if jeff sessions was in court and he knew someo... 2 hr Mr Watson 2
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC