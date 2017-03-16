Jennifer Garner urges Congress to fund early childhood education: a A...
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Jennifer Garner urges Congress to fund early childhood education: 'A brain in poverty is up against it. I'm telling you.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax money
|6 min
|Doug
|8
|America's birth certificate shown to Tramp
|8 min
|Rep Denny Hasturd
|12
|For the Russophobes....
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|Hawaiian judges insane
|1 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Breaking! Anthony Weiner confessing to FBI....
|1 hr
|Political Atheist
|9
|Congressman steers millions to his brothers com...
|1 hr
|Corrupt
|1
|Congressnan Donald Norcross accuses Trump of Sl...
|2 hr
|Terrence
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC