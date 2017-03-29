Is Paul Ryan a policy guy, or does he...

Is Paul Ryan a policy guy, or does he just play one on TV?

Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events President Trump speaks to Rep. Paul Ryan at the White House on Feb. 14. SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images Paul Ryan has long enjoyed a reputation as a "serious" policymaker in Washington, a grown-up dedicated to the arcane details of how the federal government works and capable of crafting real solutions to the nation's problems. Conservatives raved about his commitment to putting their principles into legislation, and even liberals who loathed Ryan's goals would concede his intellectual chops.

