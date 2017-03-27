Is 'Obamacare' repeal dead -- or a legislative zombie?
This is never-say-die Washington, where big legislative proposals that are in the casket one day can show signs of a pulse and start climbing out the next. It's a fairly common condition in the capital, where politicians who invest enormous political capital in a proposal are loath to let go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tramp University provides a lesson in deception...
|6 min
|Liar in Chief
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|26 min
|VIKING POWER
|20,936
|esp?
|39 min
|Sam
|1
|dont make a deal with flynn
|2 hr
|trump deal bad
|1
|Republicans cancel your privacy concerns
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|6
|Add Coal jobs to the list of lies
|4 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|36
|well people of america dont take spicer words a...
|4 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC