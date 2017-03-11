Intruder Breaches White House Grounds, Arrested Near Residence Entrance
A man carrying a backpack was arrested Friday night after breaching security at the White House complex and was discovered by a Secret Service officer by the south entrance to the executive residence, officials said. The suspect, who had a California driver's license, told Secret Service officers that he was there to see the president.
