Intruder Breaches White House Grounds, Arrested Near Residence Entrance

13 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A man carrying a backpack was arrested Friday night after breaching security at the White House complex and was discovered by a Secret Service officer by the south entrance to the executive residence, officials said. The suspect, who had a California driver's license, told Secret Service officers that he was there to see the president.

