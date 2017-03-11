Initially kept on by Trump, U.S. Attorney fired after refusing order to resign

The arrival of the month of March marked the end of an era on Capitol Hill, as veteran Associated Press radio reporter Jerry Bodlander retired after over thirty years in the business, most of that time covering news for AP Radio from Washington, D.C. and inside the halls of Congress. "It's been a blast," Jerry said to a few dozen of his fellow reporters, producers and press gallery staffers who attended his sendoff in the U.S. Capitol.

