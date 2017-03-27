Hypocrisy was flowing through Washing...

Hypocrisy was flowing through Washington, D.C. last week like the Potomac River after a heavy rain.

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: O-R Online

In just a few days, Republicans seemed to undercut their own longtime criticisms of Democrats about intelligence leaks, health care reform, government spending and even patriotism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where's Hillary? 24 min true 50
Please explain 44 min Aponi 13
My favorite demo 47 min Aponi 9
What's up? 1 hr FlashBang 2
Breaking!!! Ted Koppel Tells Hannity He's Bad F... 1 hr Liar in Chief 13
Barack Obama in Tahiti 1 hr Rush Limba 12
The rape 2 hr Political Atheist 5
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,864,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC