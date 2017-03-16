House panel approves troubled GOP hea...

House panel approves troubled GOP health care bill

14 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

House Budget Committee Chair Diane Black, R-Tenn., right, joined at left by Rep. Todd Rokita, R-Ind., and panel staff member Jim Bates, center, worked on the Republican health care bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington today. WASHINGTON>> The House Budget Committee voted narrowly today to advance the troubled Republican health care bill, with defections by three GOP conservatives underscoring the obstacles party leaders face in maneuvering to avoid a stinging setback to their showpiece legislation.

