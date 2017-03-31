Hillary Clinton subtly shades Trump i...

Hillary Clinton subtly shades Trump in first public post-election speech in Washington

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Hillary Clinton returned to public life in Washington on Friday, giving a speech at Georgetown University about the role of women in the peacemaking process in Colombia and around the globe. Her message was all on-point, but we couldn't help but detect just a soupcon of shade directed at her onetime campaign-trail rival, President Trump, and to the critiques of her own presidential campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
nature cannot be fooled but people can be fooled (Jan '16) 37 min Johnny be good 129
America is run by Corrupt Jersey Hacks 1 hr Toxic Leadership 1
Congressman Norcross his brother George, Christ... 1 hr Dirty Jersey 3
How did russia alter the election 4 hr Johnny be good 2
How do illegals who are felons help Sanctuary ... 4 hr Johnny be good 2
Demos cry about the facts 6 hr Johnny be good 26
Breaking!!! Ted Koppel Tells Hannity He's Bad F... 6 hr Koppel dentures w... 14
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,967,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC