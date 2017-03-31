Hillary Clinton subtly shades Trump in first public post-election speech in Washington
Hillary Clinton returned to public life in Washington on Friday, giving a speech at Georgetown University about the role of women in the peacemaking process in Colombia and around the globe. Her message was all on-point, but we couldn't help but detect just a soupcon of shade directed at her onetime campaign-trail rival, President Trump, and to the critiques of her own presidential campaign.
