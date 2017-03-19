Here's the Scoop on a Recently Introd...

Here's the Scoop on a Recently Introduced Marijuana Bill That Would Protect States' Rights

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

Since 2012, eight states have legalized recreational, adult-use pot, including residents in four states who voted in favor of doing so in the November 2016 election. In fact, if not for Arizona, which had its adult-use proposition fail in the November elections, marijuana would have had a clean sweep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chumpcare, can you keep your own Dr? 21 min Liar In Chief 7
Was Obama right 29 min Liar In Chief 10
Demonstrable easily proven lies... 33 min Liar In Chief 18
The cost of this trump family is breaking America 38 min Liar In Chief 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Big Dick 20,926
Woodpeckers Tapped My Phonelines 2 hr Debby Downer 1
Warning Donald Trump ( IM COMING TO WHITE HOUSE) 2 hr Debby Downer Three 8
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,929 • Total comments across all topics: 279,668,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC