Health Care Push Tests Trump's Sway o...

Health Care Push Tests Trump's Sway on Capitol Hill

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Real Clear Politics

If Donald Trump arrived in Washington as an inveterate outsider, the president and his administration have recently seemed to be honing their insiders' touch. During the past few weeks, Trump has invited members of the rabble-rousing House Freedom Caucus to bowl at the White House, broken bread with former campaign rivals, and phoned lawmakers to discuss pending issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Clear Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tax money 12 min Curious 1
George Norcross top contributor to Crunch Base 24 min Crunchbase 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 31 min That One White Guy 20,920
got to say trump good at picking crooks 31 min Wall specialist 3
Breaking!!! Rachael Maddow Has Chump's Tax Return! 33 min Wall specialist 73
Desperate liars do desperate things! 2 hr Aponi 32
Von Tramp is going to build a wall and make YOU... 3 hr Sobb 27
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC