Healing race relations over dinner

Healing race relations over dinner

There are 3 comments on the KVEW-TV Kennewick story from 9 hrs ago, titled Healing race relations over dinner. In it, KVEW-TV Kennewick reports that:

Can the racial divide be bridged with a meal? That's the very simple idea behind an initiative started by Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina and James Lankford of Oklahoma: "Solution Sundays." The idea is alarmingly simple: invite a family of another race over to your home for a meal on Sunday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#1 5 hrs ago
fried chicken is racist

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#2 5 hrs ago
watermelon is too

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Political Atheist

Sherman, TX

#3 2 hrs ago
My coffee is brewed with the tears of all the Hillary Clinton voters....

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Just passin' through. 12 min The Big Bopper 11
Malia Obama drunk in NYC 12 min Piel 10
News Blaming conservatives, Trump signals new openne... 57 min FireyFellow44 1
Kentucky Indicative of ALL States 5 hr Self Explanatory 1
Trump Says: How Do Ya Like Me Now ? 6 hr Liar in Chief 15
Please explain 7 hr Political Atheist 2
Wire tap inappropriate and real 18 hr Aponi 9
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,295 • Total comments across all topics: 279,839,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC