There are on the KVEW-TV Kennewick story from 9 hrs ago, titled Healing race relations over dinner. In it, KVEW-TV Kennewick reports that:

Can the racial divide be bridged with a meal? That's the very simple idea behind an initiative started by Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina and James Lankford of Oklahoma: "Solution Sundays." The idea is alarmingly simple: invite a family of another race over to your home for a meal on Sunday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.