Healing race relations over dinner
There are 3 comments on the KVEW-TV Kennewick story from 9 hrs ago, titled Healing race relations over dinner. In it, KVEW-TV Kennewick reports that:
Can the racial divide be bridged with a meal? That's the very simple idea behind an initiative started by Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina and James Lankford of Oklahoma: "Solution Sundays." The idea is alarmingly simple: invite a family of another race over to your home for a meal on Sunday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KVEW-TV Kennewick.
|
#1 5 hrs ago
fried chicken is racist
|
#2 5 hrs ago
watermelon is too
|
#3 2 hrs ago
My coffee is brewed with the tears of all the Hillary Clinton voters....
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just passin' through.
|12 min
|The Big Bopper
|11
|Malia Obama drunk in NYC
|12 min
|Piel
|10
|Blaming conservatives, Trump signals new openne...
|57 min
|FireyFellow44
|1
|Kentucky Indicative of ALL States
|5 hr
|Self Explanatory
|1
|Trump Says: How Do Ya Like Me Now ?
|6 hr
|Liar in Chief
|15
|Please explain
|7 hr
|Political Atheist
|2
|Wire tap inappropriate and real
|18 hr
|Aponi
|9
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC