Hampshire firm to design four river ferries to serve Washington DC

BMT's design for four 26.3m catamaran passenger ferries, destined for operation with Potomac Riverboat Company in the US BMT Nigel Gee , a subsidiary of BMT Group, in partnership with sister company BMT Designers & Planners, will design four 26.3m catamaran passenger ferries for the Potomac Riverboat Company. Kai Skvarla, president of BMT Designers & Planners, says the Potomac routes are part of a $2 billion project to renovate a mile-long section of the river beside Maine Avenue, Washington DC, in a bid to revitalise water transport in US cities.

