GOP tries to keep agenda on track, despite Trump tweets
Republicans in Congress are determined to push full steam ahead with a key campaign pledge -- repealing and replacing Obamacare -- despite the President's bombshell wiretapping claims that have put pressure on congressional committees to launch investigations and answer questions about a claim for which they've seen no evidence. In what's become a ritual, GOP lawmakers are returning to Washington to take action on a major agenda item but are once again facing fallout from the President's tweets.
