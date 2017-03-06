GOP tries to keep agenda on track, de...

GOP tries to keep agenda on track, despite Trump tweets

Read more: KAEF

Republicans in Congress are determined to push full steam ahead with a key campaign pledge -- repealing and replacing Obamacare -- despite the President's bombshell wiretapping claims that have put pressure on congressional committees to launch investigations and answer questions about a claim for which they've seen no evidence. In what's become a ritual, GOP lawmakers are returning to Washington to take action on a major agenda item but are once again facing fallout from the President's tweets.

