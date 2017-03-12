GOP lawmakers refuse to protect LGBT ...

GOP lawmakers refuse to protect LGBT students and those with disabilities in school voucher bill

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events There was something buried in the news that a U.S. House committee had just advanced a bill renewing federally funded school vouchers in Washington - the only such program in the country - and it is highly revealing about Republican priorities when it comes to protecting the civil rights of students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Obama lies 1 hr Ben 52
Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic... 2 hr Username 109
News Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al... 3 hr Username 101
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr jersey city 20,895
News Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres... 7 hr too much 278
News Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh... 7 hr Texxy 53
Chump Fires 46 Federal Prosecutors!!!!! 8 hr The Feds Are Coming 12
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for District of Columbia County was issued at March 12 at 5:52PM EDT

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Pope Francis
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,784 • Total comments across all topics: 279,508,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC