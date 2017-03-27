Glimpse of History: George Washington...

Glimpse of History: George Washington slept here . . . really

On April 22, 1789, George Washington spent the night at the tavern and inn before traveling to New York City for his inauguration as the first president of the United States later that month. According to the Woodbridge Historical Society, the tavern was located at the corner of Main Street and Amboy Avenue.

