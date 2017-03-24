Georgetown University plans a Mass as...

Georgetown University plans a Mass as an apology for historical ties to slavery

Georgetown University will hold a Mass in April, timed to the city's Emancipation Day, as an apology for its historical ties to the slave trade, university officials announced Friday. In September, the school took steps to acknowledge its role, including giving an admissions preference to the descendants of people enslaved by the Maryland Jesuits, and renaming two buildings on campus.

