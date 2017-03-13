Former Hill staffer launches talk show
A former Capitol Hill pro is going from being a congressman's mouthpiece to chatting it up as host of a new talk show. "I'm probably the first Hill staffer-turned-talk show host," Matthew Faraci told ITK.
