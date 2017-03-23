Former Gov. Perry questions legitimacy of Texas A&M student body election
Former Gov. Perry is sworn in before testifying at a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on his nomination to be Energy secretary on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on January 19, 2017. Former Gov. Rick Perry , now the U.S. energy secretary, is questioning the legitimacy of the election that gave his alma mater its first openly gay student body president .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demos cry about the facts
|9 min
|Aponi
|6
|The rape
|21 min
|Aponi
|1
|Safe to say he won't be Golfing is another bold...
|38 min
|District10
|42
|Congressnan Donald Norcross accuses Trump of Sl...
|1 hr
|Devil is aliar
|10
|Obamacare has helped my family so much
|2 hr
|Aponi
|6
|Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic...
|4 hr
|Logan
|117
|Do the math please help me demos
|5 hr
|Aponi
|5
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC