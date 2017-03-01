Finance Minister Bill Morneau meets w...

Finance Minister Bill Morneau meets with US counterpart in Washington

GlobalNews

The flurry of Canadian cabinet members visiting Washington proceeded Wednesday, with Finance Minister Bill Morneau the latest to head to a U.S. capital awash in policy debates with big implications for the northern neighbour. Morneau described it as a getting-to-know-you session, so that the Canadian government has lines of communication ready when the Trump administration settles on wide-reaching policies involving tax reform and trade.

