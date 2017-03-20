FILE - This Wednesday, March 1, 2017,...

FILE - This Wednesday, March 1, 2017, file photo shows President

10 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

This Wednesday, March 1, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, flanked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., right as he speaks during a meeting with House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. The president is deploying an outside and inside strategy to fulfill his campaign promise to repeal and replace "Obamacare," seeking support beyond Washington before making an in-person pitch on Capitol Hill.

