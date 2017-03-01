February wasn't just warmest on recor...

February wasn't just warmest on record in D.C., it was also warmer than a normal March

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

This will come as no surprise to anyone. Last month was the warmest February on record in Washington, and here's the kicker: It was also warmer than an average March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump looks to refocus his presidency in addres... 18 min Intellectual Watch 85
MexicoÂ’s Cemex Willing to Provide Cement for Bo... 1 hr build that Wall 1
Repent ( DONALD TRUMP ) Repent 1 hr build that Wall 2
Breaking! Nancy Pelosi DEAD... 3 hr Aponi 17
Nancy Pelosi ( REPENT) 3 hr ENEMY OF GOD 1
Corrupt Congressman and his Brothers from NJ 4 hr American 2
Chealsea Clinton dad ??? 7 hr Political Atheist 48
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,239,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC