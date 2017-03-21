Fans of PBS Kids gather on Capitol Hi...

Fans of PBS Kids gather on Capitol Hill to voice support for federal funding

Dozens of parents and children gathered across from the Capitol Tuesday morning to protest cuts to public broadcasting's federal funding that could affect PBS Kids programming. Organizers later delivered petitions to members of Congress, bearing 660,000 signatures gathered online to save CPB funding from being cut by President Trump.

