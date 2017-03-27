Ex-punk rocker O'Rourke to make his 2018 Senate bid official

The three-term, fluent Spanish-speaker is set to announce his 2018 Senate run on Frida... Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke is set to announce a longshot bid to unseat Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke is set to announce a longshot bid to unseat Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.