Ex-punk rocker O'Rourke to make his 2018 Senate bid official
The three-term, fluent Spanish-speaker is set to announce his 2018 Senate run on Frida... Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke is set to announce a longshot bid to unseat Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke is set to announce a longshot bid to unseat Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did russia alter the election
|13 min
|Johnny be good
|2
|How do illegals who are felons help Sanctuary ...
|22 min
|Johnny be good
|2
|nature cannot be fooled but people can be fooled (Jan '16)
|44 min
|Johnny be good
|127
|Demos cry about the facts
|1 hr
|Johnny be good
|26
|Breaking!!! Ted Koppel Tells Hannity He's Bad F...
|1 hr
|Koppel dentures w...
|14
|Trump Appoints Clown For Opiod Task Force!!!!
|1 hr
|Aponi
|9
|You Must Be Born Again ( DONALD TRUMP)
|1 hr
|Johnny be good
|2
|Add Coal jobs to the list of lies
|2 hr
|District10
|39
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC