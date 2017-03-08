Erik Rosales leaving KMPH for reporti...

Erik Rosales leaving KMPH for reporting job in Washington, D.C.

Erik Rosales , who just returned to KMPH after knee surgery , will be leaving the local FOX affiliate March 29. He has accepted a job as the Washington, D.C. corespondent for the Christian Broadcasting Network. "I will be covering news from the White House, Justice Department and Homeland Security.

