Erik Rosales leaving KMPH for reporting job in Washington, D.C.
Erik Rosales , who just returned to KMPH after knee surgery , will be leaving the local FOX affiliate March 29. He has accepted a job as the Washington, D.C. corespondent for the Christian Broadcasting Network. "I will be covering news from the White House, Justice Department and Homeland Security.
Read more at The Fresno Bee.
