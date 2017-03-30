Elaine Chao: Donald Trump Infrastructure Plan Could Target Broadband, Veterans Hospitals

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao quashed rumors Wednesday night that President Donald Trump's administration and GOP lawmakers would wait to unveil a plan for infrastructure revitalization until 2018. Though it still might take that long to get legislation through Capitol Hill, Chao announced at a department event in Washington that a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal would be unveiled by the end of the year.

