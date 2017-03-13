Do Chinese spies really hang out at a Capitol Hill bar?
Spies might be all around us in Washington. Maybe the secret foreign agent is the guy you're chatting with at that embassy cocktail party, or the attractive woman who just asked you out - it might even be the dude on the next stool at a Capitol Hill bar, according to a Monday report in the Atlantic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Fitchburg Menace....
|12 min
|25or6to4
|18
|Breaking! Anthony Weiner confessing to FBI....
|18 min
|Mandy
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|47 min
|tellinitlikeitis
|20,898
|Congressman Norcross and brother Bribing NAACP ...
|1 hr
|Shara
|4
|Hundreds chant 'Coward!' at Paul Ryan during Rh...
|1 hr
|Faith
|56
|i think trump coverup the price of trumpcare to...
|1 hr
|impeach trump
|1
|The US Government has been compromised with Rus...
|3 hr
|Well Well
|4
