District firefighters handle Kalorama-area fire
No injuries were reported from the fire in a basement apartment in the two-and-one-haf story building in the 2300 block of Ashmead Place NW just before 10 p.m., said Vito Maggiolo, a fire deparment spokesman. The area in which the building is located is described as the Kalorama Trianagle.
