Delivery robots are becoming a part of everyday life in Washington, DC

34 min ago

Starship Technologies launched its first fleet of Postmates delivery robots into the streets of Washington, D.C., on Thursday following a successful two-week trial run. Approximately 20 of the robots will be used by the food delivery service in Georgetown and 14th Street neighborhoods to bring customers their orders.

