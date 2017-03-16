D.C. Whole Foods closes for renovation after problem with rodents
A Whole Foods store in Northwest Washington that previously had rodent problems voluntarily closed this week for renovation after another visit from health inspectors. On Monday, the grocery's Glover Park location at 2323 Wisconsin Ave. NW voluntarily closed after health inspectors identified issues with rodents and pests, a spokeswoman for the D.C. Department of Health said.
