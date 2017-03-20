D.C. man arrested in kidnapping in Le...

D.C. man arrested in kidnapping in LeDroit Park/Bloomingdale area

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Two women were held against their will Saturday in a house in the LeDroit Park/Bloomingdale area of Northwest Washington, and police said an arrest was made. They said they received a call about 10:30 p.m. indicating that someone was being held in the 200 block of Elm Street NW.

