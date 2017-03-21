D.C. Buzz: Showdown at the confirmation hearing
Sen. Jeff Flake , right, during the second day of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington, March 21, 2017. Sen. Jeff Flake , right, during the second day of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington, March 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharia law
|7 min
|American
|2
|we need to save usa money
|20 min
|bad money spent t...
|1
|Trampcare hammers seniors! Beware Ryan doesn't ...
|22 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|23
|The mass menace
|23 min
|Donald duck Von T...
|21
|Pathetic excuse makers just add your nonsense d...
|3 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|10
|Poor Chelsea Clinton
|4 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|2
|Fantastic Four morons
|4 hr
|Aponi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC