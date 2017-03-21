College student is shot and killed in...

College student is shot and killed in crossfire in DC

An 18-year-old student was gunned down in crossfire while watching her friends make a music video in northeast Washington, DC, during her spring break. Ayana McAllister was a criminal justice major at St Augustine's University in Raleigh, North Carolina, who was visiting family and friends while home from school.

