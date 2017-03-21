Cause Celeb: Shannen Doherty talks do...

Cause Celeb: Shannen Doherty talks dogs and cats on Capitol Hill

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Celeb: Shannen Doherty, the actress most famous for playing Brenda Walsh on the teen drama "90210." Doherty, sporting a close-cropped 'do after finishing chemo for breast cancer, visited Capitol Hill on Tuesday to advocate for pets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stop It, all of you 9 min blahblahblah 10
Wondering 13 min blahblahblah 4
Pathetic excuse makers just add your nonsense d... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 6
Trampcare hammers seniors! Beware Ryan doesn't ... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 15
ISIS winning the war 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 7
Breaking!!! Dems want Trump Out S So We Can Hav... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 4
Hillary Clinton Americas Biggest Loser Ever 2 hr Whoo Whoo 3
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,421 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC