Cause Celeb: Shannen Doherty talks dogs and cats on Capitol Hill
Celeb: Shannen Doherty, the actress most famous for playing Brenda Walsh on the teen drama "90210." Doherty, sporting a close-cropped 'do after finishing chemo for breast cancer, visited Capitol Hill on Tuesday to advocate for pets.
