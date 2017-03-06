Capitol Hill Establishment Has Seen t...

Capitol Hill Establishment Has Seen the Changing Tides of Politics

Read more: Roll Call

If the walls of the yellow building that sits between the Hart and Dirksen Senate office buildings and Union Station could talk, they would have a lot to say. The Monocle Restaurant, owned by John Valanos, was founded in 1960 with the reputation as Capitol Hill's "first tablecloth restaurant" and is claimed to have brought "dining out," to the Hill.

