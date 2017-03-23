Capitol Cops Order Arrested Disabilit...

Capitol Cops Order Arrested Disability Rights Activists To Return To Washington To Pay Fines

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Switched

Disability rights activists from across the country who were arrested this week at a Capitol building protest of the Republican health care bill will have to return to Washington to pay $50 fines. The 54 far-flung activists who converged on Capitol Hill Wednesday to demonstrate against Medicaid cuts in the GOP legislation must pay their fines in person within 15 days of their arrests, U.S. Capitol Police told The Huffington Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 39 min Mickie 20,928
George Norcross blast Obamacare 3 hr Michelle 1
Demos cry about the facts 4 hr Aponi 17
Wire tap inappropriate and real 5 hr Aponi 2
News Analysis: Trump the dealmaker struggles to seal... 6 hr jonjedi 29
Democratic political boss George Norcross suppo... 6 hr Wassup 1
Trump Says: How Do Ya Like Me Now ? 7 hr Aponi 4
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,800,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC