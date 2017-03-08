Candle light vigil on Capitol Hill steps to honour hate crime victim Srinivas Kuchibhotla

HYDERABAD: Srinivas Kuchibhotla 's killing in Oathe in a racial hate crime on February 22 led to many organisations to hold a vigil on the steps of Capitol hill denouncing hate crimes. Kuchibhotla , an aviation engineer for Garmin hailing from Hyderabad was shot dead by a white man Adam W Purinton at Austin's Bar and Grill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.