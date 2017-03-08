Candle light vigil on Capitol Hill steps to honour hate crime victim Srinivas Kuchibhotla
HYDERABAD: Srinivas Kuchibhotla 's killing in Oathe in a racial hate crime on February 22 led to many organisations to hold a vigil on the steps of Capitol hill denouncing hate crimes. Kuchibhotla , an aviation engineer for Garmin hailing from Hyderabad was shot dead by a white man Adam W Purinton at Austin's Bar and Grill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic...
|5 min
|Well Well
|112
|Where's Hillary?
|42 min
|Political Atheist
|12
|Chump Fires 46 Federal Prosecutors!!!!!
|49 min
|Political Atheist
|13
|people of america look at the mess in white hou...
|2 hr
|Donald duck Von T...
|3
|people watch your microwave just heard on tv d...
|2 hr
|watch microwave
|1
|to the lady kellyann conway that just was talki...
|3 hr
|watch microwave
|1
|Wake Up ( IM COMING TO THE WHITE HOUSE)
|9 hr
|REPENT DONALD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC