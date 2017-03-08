Candle light vigil on Capitol Hill st...

Candle light vigil on Capitol Hill steps to honour hate crime victim Srinivas Kuchibhotla

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

HYDERABAD: Srinivas Kuchibhotla 's killing in Oathe in a racial hate crime on February 22 led to many organisations to hold a vigil on the steps of Capitol hill denouncing hate crimes. Kuchibhotla , an aviation engineer for Garmin hailing from Hyderabad was shot dead by a white man Adam W Purinton at Austin's Bar and Grill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic... 5 min Well Well 112
Where's Hillary? 42 min Political Atheist 12
Chump Fires 46 Federal Prosecutors!!!!! 49 min Political Atheist 13
people of america look at the mess in white hou... 2 hr Donald duck Von T... 3
people watch your microwave just heard on tv d... 2 hr watch microwave 1
to the lady kellyann conway that just was talki... 3 hr watch microwave 1
Wake Up ( IM COMING TO THE WHITE HOUSE) 9 hr REPENT DONALD 1
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for District of Columbia County was issued at March 13 at 10:47AM EDT

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC