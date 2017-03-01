Can Tillerson be the CEO of State?

Can Tillerson be the CEO of State?

Nearly a month into his tenure as secretary of state, Rex Tillerson is winning over foreign governments but alienating many employees at the agency he leads and raising questions about his ability to wield power in Washington. Meanwhile, Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and a top adviser, is emerging as a shadow secretary of state -- a key interlocutor with world leaders and ambassadors and the keeper of prized diplomatic files like the Middle East peace process.

