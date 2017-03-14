Black teens are reported missing - an...

Black teens are reported missing - and far too few people notice

8 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Sharece Crawford, an ANC commissioner from Southeast Washington is speaking out about about missing children in the Washington area. There were 211 missing people reported in the District in January; 190 of them eventually were found unharmed.

