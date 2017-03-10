Award-winning contemporary home in Arlington is on the market
The 1946 single-story ranch house was transformed by architect David Jameson into a two-story contemporary home. By binding together cubes of various sizes and shapes, renowned D.C.-based architect David Jameson transformed an unremarkable ranch-style house into a striking contemporary home in the Arlington Ridge community.
