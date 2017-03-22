Aubrey Plazaa s journey from sheepshe...

Aubrey Plazaa s journey from sheepshearing in 4-H to Hollywood stardom

Chef Anne Burrell, left, and chef Lazarus Lynch, right, present the Distinguished Alumni Medallion to actress Aubrey Plaza during the National 4-H Council Legacy Awards on Tuesday in Washington. Aubrey Plaza was a shy child growing up in downtown Wilmington, Del., long before she became a Hollywood actress with a starring role on the hit television comedy "Parks and Recreation."

