At least 17 residents displaced by fi...

At least 17 residents displaced by fire at rooming house in Northwest Washington

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly before 11 p.m. Friday in the first block of New York Avenue NW. At least 17 residents of a three-story rooming house on New York Avenue in Northwest Washington were displaced after a Friday night fire ripped through the building near North Capitol Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where's Hillary? 1 hr Political Atheist 10
News Trump must fire Comey or retract wiretapping al... 1 hr Pete 90
Chump Fires 46 Federal Prosecutors!!!!! 1 hr Political Atheist 11
Trump ( POLICE THE POLICE) Trump 6 hr police the police 1
Trump ( STOP THE MURDER) Trump 6 hr police the police 1
Chump Claims Obamacare Was Designed To Fail In ... 7 hr The Worlds Wrong 13
Von Tramp conman supporters list of excuses and... 7 hr The Worlds Wrong 10
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for District of Columbia County was issued at March 11 at 8:52PM EDT

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,421 • Total comments across all topics: 279,482,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC