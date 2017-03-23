At Elle magazinea s Washington a Powe...

At Elle magazinea s Washington a Power Lista party, style and substance arena t mutually exclusive

PBS anchor Judy Woodruff, left, and Elle editor in chief Robbie Myers attend a party hosted by Elle at Fiola Mare in Georgetown on Wednesday. Is Elle magazine editor in chief Robbie Myers just a tad defensive about a fashion glossy that typically charts sartorial trends and rhapsodizes over the latest anti-wrinkle serum devoting some of its pages to politics? At the Wednesday night dinner celebrating the magazine's annual "Power List" of Washington women in its April issue, Myers seemed anxious to answer critics who think fashionistas should stay in their lane.

