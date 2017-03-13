Asia Trip Poses Numerous Challenges f...

Asia Trip Poses Numerous Challenges for Tillerson

18 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, making his first trip to Japan, South Korea and China as the top United States diplomat this week, is expected to expand the effort to find new options for dealing with North Korea and the nuclear and military threat it poses to the region and to the world. Pyongyang's provocative gestures, such as firing multiple missiles into the Sea of Japan this month in a rehearsal for a potential "attack" against U.S. military bases in Japan, have been so strident that Washington has ruled out any thought of direct dialogue with the North Koreans and their mercurial young leader, Kim Jong-Un.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

