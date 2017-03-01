Ascension officials visit Washington D.C., want piece of Trump infrastructure pie

Advocate staff file photo by David J. Mitchell - The CF Industries fertilizer complex near Donaldsonville is part of the industrial base that led Ascension Parish officials to Washington during Mardi Gras seeking infrastructure funding to deal with the parish's growing industrial base. Advocate staff file photo by David J. Mitchell - The CF Industries fertilizer complex near Donaldsonville is part of the industrial base that led Ascension Parish officials to Washington during Mardi Gras seeking infrastructure funding to deal with the parish's growing industrial base.

