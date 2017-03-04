Apartment fire in SE Washington claims 74-year-old victim
The fire, first reported about 10 p.m., was mostly contained to the second-floor unit in the 3800 block of V Street SE, according to Doug Buchanan, a spokesman for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.
