Analysis: Trump the dealmaker struggles to seal the deal

Sporting an "I Love Trucks" button, President Donald Trump speaks meets with truckers and industry CEOs regarding healthcare, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Sporting an "I Love Trucks" button, President Donald Trump speaks meets with truckers and industry CEOs regarding healthcare, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.