Analysis: Trump the dealmaker struggles to seal the deal
Sporting an "I Love Trucks" button, President Donald Trump speaks meets with truckers and industry CEOs regarding healthcare, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Sporting an "I Love Trucks" button, President Donald Trump speaks meets with truckers and industry CEOs regarding healthcare, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Washington, DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Analysis: Trump the dealmaker struggles to seal...
|8 min
|Retribution
|6
|President Ryan
|27 min
|Learnings
|1
|James Comey...
|44 min
|no fun post
|3
|Breaking!!! Rachael Maddow Has Chump's Tax Return!
|48 min
|rapper
|97
|Hillary Clinton Americas Biggest Loser Ever
|1 hr
|America Great Again
|13
|Federal arrests
|2 hr
|wanghunghi
|2
|Obamacare has helped my family so much
|2 hr
|wanghunghi
|9
Find what you want!
Search Washington, DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC