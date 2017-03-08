Ally Theatre Company Kicks Off First ...

Ally Theatre Company Kicks Off First Season with Miz Washington

Ally Theatre Company-DC's newest theatre company dedicated to art that's designed to engage audiences through acknowledging and confronting systemic oppression in America-kicks off its inaugural season with the regional premiere of James Ijames ' The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Wash ington. Christmas Eve, 1800.

