Abbas: Trump told me he wants two-sta...

Abbas: Trump told me he wants two-state solution

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

White House said to be weighing how to revive negotiations; president's adviser Greenblatt set to meet Netanyahu, talk with PA leader in Ramallah on logistics for White House visit Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas gestures as he speaks during a joint statement with French President following their meeting on February 7, 2017 at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris. Despite having declared at last month's press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he was not insisting on a two-state solution, Trump told Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday that he was committed to two states and to advancing the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, Abbas said Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington, DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Congressman Norcross and brother Bribing NAACP ... 1 hr Warren 3
Help name Obama's new book... 3 hr NOPE 21
Predicted; Full national collapse, military dic... 4 hr Not happy 113
America And Donald Trump ( WON) 4 hr likedamdude 4
Medicine 5 hr New pleads 1
Breaking! Anthony Weiner confessing to FBI.... 5 hr Political Atheist 1
Democrats are the most evil people 5 hr ICE does its job 14
See all Washington, DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington, DC Forum Now

Washington, DC Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Washington, DC Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Washington, DC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,957 • Total comments across all topics: 279,535,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC