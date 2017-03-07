a oeJavankaa Is the Perfect Celebrity Nickname for Our Strange Era

Last week, Washingtonian incited a minor social-media revolt with a tweet promoting a quick story about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner eating dinner at Rasika West End. "Javanka were spotted dining at Rasika West End Thursday night," senior editor Andrew Beaujon wrote in the tweet, using a portmanteau for the President's daughter and her husband, a senior White House adviser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washingtonian.com.